Colorado ranching couple Joanna and Chip Meston plan on upgrading a vacant meat-processing facility in Las Vegas, N.M., to serve restaurant, hospitality and retail consumer markets in Asia and the United States.
The Mestons will invest $1.6 million to refurbish the 7,000-square-foot structure with modern equipment, ventilation, waste collection, receiving and refrigeration. They believe High Plains Processing LLC will open in summer and 20 employees will be hired in the next three years, according to a news release from the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
The department kicked in a $100,000 Local Economic Development Act grant to assist High Plains Processing with land, building and infrastructure improvements.
The Mestons own Fifteen Mile Ranch in Bennett, Colo., just east of Denver.
“It was one of the closest meat-processing facilities we could find,” Chip Meston said of the Las Vegas property. “The structure was already there.”
