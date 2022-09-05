Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties will be the new tenant at the 132 E. Marcy St. space that was the home of the Santa Fe Reporter for 30 years until the alternative weekly moved to Pacheco Street in late 2020.

Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties is a rebranding of Coldwell Banker Trails West that previously had its office on Old Pecos Trail.

Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties is expected to open in the 3,600-square-foot former Reporter space later this year, qualifying broker Beverly Chapman said.

