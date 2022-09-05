Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties will be the new tenant at the 132 E. Marcy St. space that was the home of the Santa Fe Reporter for 30 years until the alternative weekly moved to Pacheco Street in late 2020.
Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties is a rebranding of Coldwell Banker Trails West that previously had its office on Old Pecos Trail.
Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties is expected to open in the 3,600-square-foot former Reporter space later this year, qualifying broker Beverly Chapman said.
Vail, Colo.-based Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties acquired Coldwell Banker Trails West in June 2021. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties specializes in buying and selling luxury real estate, and Chapman transitioned as qualifying broker from Trails West to Mountain Properties.
Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties has offices in Santa Fe, Angel Fire and Taos and Colorado offices in Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Frisco, Gunnison, Vail and Winter Park, as well as Wyoming offices in Jackson and Thane and an office in Driggs, Idaho.
Chapman and her 37 brokers left Old Pecos Trail and have temporary space at Regus, the serviced office space company at 150 Washington St.
“[Mountain Properties] asked me to find their next home,” Chapman said. “We made the decision that the Reporter building is perfect. They plan on more than one office in Santa Fe with the Reporter building being our main hub.”