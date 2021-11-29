The city of Santa Fe on Nov. 16 sold a $13.59 million 2021 Subordinate Lien GRT Revenue Refunding bond to pay down prior bonds, enabling the city to save more than $1.3 million in interest payments over the next five years, the city reported in a news release.
The city sold the bond in the open market with an AA+ rating from Fitch Ratings and an AA rating by S&P Global Ratings.
The new bond will re-fund the city’s $10.49 million 2010 B Railyard Infrastructure Development bond and the $32.725 million 2012 A CIP GRT (capital improvement project gross receipts tax) revenue bond at lower interest rates.
"The bond ratings we just received will continue to benefit the people of Santa Fe,” Mayor Alan Webber said in the news release. “When we are able to refund our bonds at lower interest rates, we save taxpayer's money and put those dollars toward meeting the needs of our community.”
