The city of Santa Fe received AA+ and AA ratings for a $13.5 million subordinate lien gross receipts tax bond that is being sold this week to re-fund outstanding debt at lower interest rates, the city reported.
Fitch Ratings assigned an AA+ and S&P Global Ratings assigned an AA rating to the 2021 series bond, the city reported in a news release.
"The city's strong budget management was demonstrated by its efforts to maintain sustainability in anticipation of pandemic-induced revenue pressures via significant restructuring of its operations," Fitch wrote.
“Santa Fe's good management practices support stable financial reserves and balanced operations,” S&P wrote. Fitch also affirmed its AA+ ratings for the city’s $21.7 million general obligation bonds, $56.7 million senior lien GRT revenue bonds and an earlier series of $31.4 million subordinate lien GRT bonds. S&P affirmed its AA ratings for the same bonds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.