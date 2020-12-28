Santa Fe-based Circa, formerly known as EventGeek, is launching an event management platform specifically for Santa Fe and New Mexico nonprofit and community organizations.
Community Events Manager is a more affordable version of its flagship product that provides meeting calendars, budgeting and generates sales through online, hybrid or live events to large corporations, CEO and founder Alex Patriquin said.
He said Community Events Manager will cost local organizations about $5,000 in contrast to a starting point of $50,000 charged to large corporations. A Circa employee will help local organizations manage their online events.
“We don’t usually do that,” said Patriquin, adding that large corporations have staff to manage events.
The Circa event management technology will enable local organizations to manage fundraising and membership during an online event, he said.
Circa also has a virtual and hybrid event production studio with green screen that event moderators or hosts can use instead of their home or office.
Patriquin earlier this year moved EventGeek from the San Francisco Bay Area to Santa Fe and rebranded the company Circa. The company also shifted from live event planning to online events as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Circa has two employees who work near the Santa Fe Plaza, and it intends to add four employees in January. The company also has 13 remote employees, Patriquin said.
