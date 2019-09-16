Everything comes to an end.
Such will be the case soon for “the private room project” that has transformed Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center since waves of construction started in early 2016.
By Thanksgiving, all rooms at Christus St. Vincent will be private rooms for one patient each.
The conversions from semi-private to private, along with the construction of Frost Pavilion, have freshened all public portions of the hospital and relocated certain functions, officials said.
The last leg of improvements to the hospital’s public portions is now underway with a remodel of the upper-level lobby. This was where the registration desk was located until June, when it was moved to what is now considered the hospital main lobby on the lower level.
The upper-level lobby construction to strip away the 1990s look launched at the start of August with completion expected by Thanksgiving. The new lobby will have the same colors, floor design and ceiling patterns of the main lobby that opened in November 2017 as part of the hospital’s new Frost Pavilion.
“It looked old,” said Rick Carboni, Christus St. Vincent’s executive director of nonacute and provider-based services — or “executive director of construction,” as he likes to simplify it.
The old upper lobby was enclosed with rustic benches, cluttered with columns and pillars, and illuminated with fluorescent lighting, he recalled.
The new $850,000, 3,450-square-foot lobby will have new furniture, more phone jacks, LED lighting and no more columns and pillars.
“It’s more open,” Carboni said. “We have more room for families to congregate as they wait for patients. Before, [big families] would try to find an area to wait.”
As things have shuffled around at Christus St. Vincent in the past couple of years, the upper-level lobby will serve as a secondary lobby leading to outpatient diagnostics, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and patient rooms.
The emergency room exit is next to the upper-level lobby.
“We didn’t want to start with the upper-level lobby until we had the first floor ready to go,” said Hope Wade, Christus St. Vincent’s chief operating officer.
The $52 million private room project at Christus St. Vincent is nearing completion as larger hospitals around the country are scrambling to meet changing expectations for private quarters at hospitals.
“These projects reflect a growing sentiment that patient comfort is becoming an essential part of the hospital business,” the Boston Globe reported in February.
Wade and Carboni said in the 21st century, the hospital industry has come to realize a patient’s room environment plays as much a role in healing and recovery as medical treatment and monitoring.
“A healing environment for patient and family,” Wade said of private rooms. “There is less infection.”
Carboni said until World War II, patients often were housed in open wards. Semi-private rooms with two to four patients evolved in the postwar boom.
“About 10 years ago, industry standards shifted to all private rooms,” Carboni said. “The conversions started about 10 years ago.”
Carboni said pretty much all hospitals built since about the mid-2000s feature private rooms.
Wade said he believes fewer than half of older U.S. hospitals have converted all their rooms to private. Even the Mayo Clinic, which has a partnership with Christus St. Vincent, had 91 percent of beds in private rooms in February, and the Cleveland Clinic had 53 percent of beds in private rooms, the Boston Globe reported.