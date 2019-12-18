The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are expected to give Christus St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center a five-star rating — the best possible — when the federal agency’s overall hospital quality scores are released early next year, hospital executives said Wednesday.
The five-star rating will be the first for Christus St. Vincent, CEO Lillian Montoya said.
The Santa Fe hospital had been awarded four stars in February and two and three stars since the inception of the star rating system in 2015.
The CMS, as it is called, will not confirm Christus St. Vincent’s five-star status until the ratings are formally released but did say only about 11.3 percent of hospitals rated across the country will get five stars.
Christus St. Vincent officials said they were thrilled by the news.
“It’s external verification that our hospital is providing quality care,” said Dr. Theresa Ronan, the hospital’s medical director of quality.
Montoya credited hospital workers and close relationships between management and staff as key factors in the hospital’s performance.
“There is a wonderful energy in the entire organization,” said Montoya, who joined the hospital in 2013 and became its president and CEO in June 2018. “It didn’t always feel that way. I didn’t feel like there was pride [a few years ago]. … They are so proud of themselves [for getting five stars], and they should be. They have a real commitment to do their best work.”
The union that represents about 300 nurses and medical technicians at the hospital said it also recognizes improvements at Christus St. Vincent.
“My understanding is things have greatly improved,” said Lillian Sandoval, treasurer of National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees District 1199NM and a retired 40-plus-year employee at St. Vincent. “They are working at improving the situation. They are always trying to improve patient care.”
National hospital ratings can be flighty and dated. Christus St. Vincent received an A grade in May and then a C grade in November from The Leapfrog Group on data from 2016-18. This CMS five-star rating is based mostly on data ending December 2018.
Christus St. Vincent saw the best ratings improvements in the readmissions category, said Dr. James Marx, the hospital executive director of quality, risk management, patient safety and reliability.
Reducing patient readmissions is a top priority for CMS, a part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
Christus St. Vincent has dropped readmission rates to about 8 percent from 12 percent, about half the national average, Marx said. “We’re looking at the overall health of patients when they are discharged,” Marx said.
The overall hospital quality star ratings are a product of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Hospital Compare program. Seven groups of measures are evaluated: Mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.
Part of the five-star rating could also hinge of the $52 million “private room project” that since early 2016 has expanded the hospital and created all private rooms for the 206-bed medical center. Construction is expected to end in April.
“The private rooms have helped, no doubt about that,” Sandoval said. “I think than has helped with patient satisfaction.”
Christus St. Vincent in July installed a TeleSitter system that has 15 mobile cameras that can be moved to different rooms to remotely monitor patients — and communicate with patients to prevent a potential fall. In August, Christus St. Vincent staff members also monitored TeleSitter patients at another Christus hospital in Tyler, Texas, Marx said.
Marx said there have been no patient falls under TeleSitter monitoring.
Sandoval said the union is concerned Christus St. Vincent might rely too much on the TeleSitter, adding there still is a role for a nurse sitting in the room. “You can’t always rely on automation,” she said.
Montoya said employee morale has soared in recent years. Glint, a Sunnyvale, Calif., employee engagement company, surveyed St. Vincent employees and determined “associate engagement” improved from the 19th percentile to the 89th percentile from 2013-18.
Montoya said the survey included questions like “Do you expect to work here in two or four years?” “Do you have safety concerns?” “Do leaders listen to you?”
“I call it the happiness factor,” she said.
