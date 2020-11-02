Houston-based Christian Brothers Automotive has started grading for a 10- to 12-bay auto repair shop next to Schlotzsky's on Cerrillos Road.
Christian Brothers seeks a franchise operator “who values the biblical approach of running a business” based on “honesty, integrity and trust,” said Brad Fink, the company’s vice president of leadership and franchise development.
Christian Brothers promotes a “nice difference” to set itself apart in the auto shop world.
“Kindness, courtesy and community involvement are huge to us,” Fink said.
Christian Brothers has 228 repair shops in 30 states. But the company has a sparse presence in Western states, with 22 shops on the Colorado Front Range, nine in the Phoenix metro area, two in Idaho (Boise area) and one each in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Montana (Billings) and eastern Washington (Spokane area) that all opened since 2013.
“The big reason we are attracted to Santa Fe is the success we had in Albuquerque,” said Fink, adding that the Rio Rancho shop opened in 2016 and Albuquerque followed in 2018. “We look at Santa Fe to follow as an example of the same things we do in Albuquerque.”
The Santa Fe shop is expected to open in about a year.
