Chomp food hall at the Luna Center, 505 Cerrillos Road, has had rough sledding in its first year, reliant on independent chefs stepping up and sticking with serving the public in one of the six stalls.
Owner Ken Joseph said he has brought on chef Carmen Rodriguez to bring life to the Bottega del Forno pizza oven that has never been activated since Chomp opened in February. Rodriguez came to Santa Fe in 2000 as chef de cuisine at Coyote Cafe and has since been executive chef at Bishop’s Lodge and La Posada de Santa Fe. He now operates the MiSanta catering business.
Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine, Ocean Real Sushi and Serum Juice Bar have been at Chomp since the beginning. DragonFly Tea House joined later, and Jambo Cafe briefly operated a stall.
Joseph said Nath’s owner, Kimnath “Nath” Nou, is in Cambodia taking care of her mother, but Nath’s is being operated by Leslie Chavez, formerly a culinary arts instructor at Santa Fe Community College. Joseph said Ocean Real Sushi is shifting to poké bowls, and a new bar manager was hired for the Bottega del Vino bar.
“It’s been a tough road, but we seem to have everything pulling together finally,” Joseph said. “I have one vacant stall not leased yet, but I am talking to several people.”
