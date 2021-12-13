Chocolate+Cashmere has opened a second downtown Santa Fe store at 312 Montezuma Ave., next to the CrashMurderBusiness coffee shop.
“I wasn’t looking, but this just happened to become available,” Golightly Cashmere owner Haleigh Palmer said. “We wanted there to be more access for our products.”
Palmer launched Golightly Cashmere as a mail-order operation in 2004 and opened the first Chocolate+Cashmere retail shop in 2012 in Taos. The Santa Fe store on Palace Avenue opened in 2014, followed by a shop in Breckenridge, Colo., in October 2020.
“Palace is our flagship and is five times the size of this store,” Palmer said about the Montezuma location that opened Dec. 6. “It’s different.”
All Chocolate+Cashmere products are produced at the Golightly Cashmere 5,900-square-foot knitting mill and chocolate kitchen. Golightly Cashmere has 17 employees in all locations, including four chocolatiers.
