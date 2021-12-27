Chlorophyll Fine Houseplants opened Nov. 3 at The Trailhead work-life-play compound in the Baca District of the Railyard.
Mara Lafferty, who owns the plant shop with her husband, Daniel Murphy, said of the shop: “We are going for rare and unusual.”
“We are not just houseplants as décor,” Lafferty said. “We want to help people incorporate living beings into their home as a friend you can watch grow and have the joy of houseplant companionship.”
They have a live-work arrangement at 922 Shoofly St., Unit B.
Lafferty has worked with tropical houseplants at local shops for about a dozen years. For the last three years, she has had her own houseplant maintenance and installation business.
“We are more a curated collection,” Lafferty said.
Murphy is a “gigging and touring musician” sidelined by the pandemic.
“What he’s doing is creating an ambient soundtrack every day that plays in the shop,” Lafferty said. “We are giving you a whole-body experience.”
