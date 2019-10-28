The Chipotle sign went up Oct. 18 and the national fast-food chain expects to open in late November in the Crossroads Center, company spokeswoman Regina Wu said.
The location near the busy intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive will be the first in Santa Fe for the Newport Beach, Calif.-based Chipotle Mexican Grill that was established in Denver in 1993 and remained there until moving to Southern California in 2018.
Chipotle has eight stores in New Mexico but only opened its first store in the state in 2011 in Albuquerque. Chipotle has more than 2,500 eateries in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Chipotle replaces the former The Mattress Store location at 1001 S St Francis Drive that closed in October 2017. Chipotle will fill 2,100 square feet plus a 200-square-foot outdoor patio in a building that was expanded from 3,600 to 4,647 square feet and still has 2,547 square feet available, said broker Lisa Allen-Urrea.
