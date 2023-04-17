ESPAÑOLA
The future for Chimayó weaving is not as guaranteed as it has been for some 300 years.
Three legendary Chimayó weaving galleries are running out of weavers. The younger generation just isn’t there to carry on, said Emily Trujillo, daughter of Irvin and Lisa Trujillo, who head up Centinela Traditional Arts in Chimayó.
Ortega’s Weaving Shop is down to 10 weavers, Trujillo’s Weaving Shop has 11 and Centinela functions with five.
Back in the day, Robert Ortega remembers as many as 40 or 50 weavers at his shop. Carlos Trujillo once had 20 weavers.
“Basically, what is happening is we’re aging out,” Ortega said. “The younger generations are more computer-driven.”
But Emily Trujillo seeks to right the ship. In March, she led the first session of the Ariat Rio Grande Weaving Apprenticeship program.
The Chimayó community has basically run out of a new generation of weavers. Some 30 outsiders applied for the apprenticeships, but Trujillo has only nine looms set up at the Española Valley Fiber Arts Center, where the three-week, paid apprenticeship takes place.
Eight apprentices finished the apprenticeships and all got jobs at Ortega’s, Trujillo’s and Centinela.
“It gives us a little bit of hope,” said Carlos Trujillo of Trujillo’s Weaving Shop. “Right now, we could probably use five more weavers to catch up with our orders. We have a lot of orders and the production is not there.”
Ortega started the year with eight active weavers and added two apprentices. He is “comfortable” with 10 weavers but could “probably use up to four more.” One apprentice is replacing a weaver who retired during the pandemic and was a coaster-maker.
Ortega was astonished with the apprentice’s work.
“She brought in probably around 70 coasters on Wednesday and they were gone by Friday,” Ortega said. “Her edges are perfectly straight. It’s totally marketable.”
Nearly all the apprentices had never sat behind a loom when the apprenticeship started in March, but Liz Griffis was one of two apprentices with weaving experience — she took a weaving class with Emily Trujillo four years ago. Griffis is a weaving consultant at the Española Valley Fiber Arts Center and does some private teaching.
“[I enjoyed] just the whole community of everybody sharing their knowledge and honing their skills,” Griffis said. “Everybody was excited about learning new techniques. They are all really good weavers.”
Griffis is doing part-time contract work for Centinela Traditional Arts, creating about 15 mini-rugs a week, most the 10-by-10- and 10-by-15-inch sizes, but she foresees doing more with them.
“I want to do more intricate art pieces for them,” she said. “It is definitely a stepping stone for my weaving.”
The apprenticeship is funded by a $50,000 grant from Ariat International, a San Leandro, Calif.-based designer and producer of Western, English and work footwear and apparel. Last year, Ariat licensed designs from Centinela Traditional Arts to create the Ariat x Chimayo limited edition lifestyle collection.
“In that process, we learned about the community and how the weaving tradition was not getting passed down to the next generation like in the past,” said Susan Alcala, Ariat’s vice president of partnership marketing. “We asked the Trujillos if there is a way to help and give back.”
The Trujillo family of Centinela brought up the apprenticeships to create jobs. Ariat offered $50,000.
But Emily Trujillo said the Ariat seed funding will cover only two apprenticeship cycles; the second cycle is expected next year. She wants the apprenticeship program to be self-sustaining.
Trujillo, 29, manages the apprenticeship program and is also its instructor. She wants to offer the program at least twice a year.
“We’re looking for more funding,” she said. “The cost goes for the materials, renting the space [at the Española Valley Fiber Arts Center], paying the center, paying the teacher, paying the students.”
Trujillo wants to raise at least $20,000 to start with, but, she said, the more money raised guarantees more years for the program and more apprenticeships per year.
The apprenticeships are seven hours a day for three weeks.
“They learn how to set up a loom,” she said. “They learn how to weave. I teach them quite a few techniques. I get them independence to do production weaving at home.”
Weaving is an original “remote” work profession — predating the pandemic remote-working boom by centuries.
“As a class, we went to each of the galleries,” Trujillo said. “They all picked where they wanted to work. Everyone was guaranteed a job at the end.”
Emily Trujillo set aside a potential career in neuropsychology to commit herself to these apprenticeships. Ariat is also committed to the apprenticeships.
“Long-term, we want to help them make it sustainable,” Alcala said. “We have a team member researching different ideas for fundraising. We will plan and help them with fundraising.”
Potential weavers can start applying for the next apprenticeship program, likely next year, at nmfiberartscenter.org/ariat-internship-program.