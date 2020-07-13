Chili Line Brewing plans to reopen Friday at the Lamy train depot.
The Guadalupe Street-based craft brewery had to shut down in early March, primarily because of a squabble with depot owner Amtrak and the subsequent COVID-19 business shutdowns.
Chili Line originally opened in Lamy in May 2019 through a sublease involving the Santa Fe Southern Railway, which leases the depot, but Amtrak was never notified. Amtrak sent a cease-and-desist letter March 2 for Chili Line to stop operating and remove all equipment and personal property.
Negotiations and the novel coronavirus then followed, with Violet Crown Cinema owner Bill Banowsky, author George R.R. Martin and New Mexico School for the Arts chairwoman and co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer acquiring the Santa Fe Southern Railway in May.
Chili Line was allowed to reopen.
“Amtrak and [Santa Fe Southern] are working on plans for Amtrak customers to benefit from our continued station occupancy, which also benefits the landlord’s other tenant by giving them access to our customer traffic,” Amtrak said in a statement. “We believe a win-win-win is achievable and [the] station will continue to be used by rail passengers, as it is has been since 1909.”
Chili Line will be limited under the public health order to outdoor service on the patio and a small grassy area, with capacity for 20 or more people to enjoy eight Chili Line beers, founder and manager Alexander Pertusini said.
