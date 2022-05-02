Summer camp is no picnic when a pandemic delivers ever-changing hurdles to keeping children engaged and safe.
Neither is an after-school program just fun and games.
Sarah Baker is now navigating her third summer camp with COVID-19 overshadowing everything and has gone through two years of pandemic-era trials and tribulations with her after-school program as the owner of Children’s Adventure Company, which has offered outdoor education programs for Santa Fe elementary school students for 35 years.
“This school year has been the first normal one — within the bounds of what that means,” said Baker, who has owned Children’s Adventure Company for five years, worked there for 16 years, and was a “camper” there from age 4 to 14 from 1988 to 1998.
“I’m able to be fully open,” she added, “which is the first time in three summers.”
Still, there is nothing “normal” behind the scenes for summer 2022.
“I’m having the hardest time preparing for this summer that I have ever had,” Baker said. “The reason is certain facilities have not opened fully; some are only open certain days of the week. I was going to buy two vans since before the pandemic. I started looking in December, and I’m still looking and I only have a month left.”
Summer camp starts May 30. She has eight vans but two are 20 years old — and had their catalytic converters stolen.
If Baker doesn’t find vans to buy, “I’ll be buying catalytic converters that cost more than the vans are worth.”
Summer camp involves field trips to locales across Northern New Mexico. Third and fourth graders in the past got to swim in the nearby Bicentennial Pool.
“But it is closed,” Baker noted. “We are using a pool we have never used before. Usually, I’m done scheduling the summer by the end of February, early March. This year, I’m at the beginning of May, still having to do things.”
Baker has literally spent her life at Children’s Adventure Company, as have eight of her 21 teachers, who started as “my campers” since Baker worked there and now are her colleagues.
“The teachers know how it’s supposed to feel,” Baker said. “We try to have an environment that is safe, fun — where we teach children not only outdoor skills but the skills to be part of a community. We are teaching kids to respect their TOES: time, others, environment, self. We want them to leave with a different confidence than what they came in with. They learn to be part of a group.”
Will Bussey’s son, Liam, started at Children’s Adventure Company at 7 and is now 12, though not enrolled this summer.
“Just the ability for him to be outside around other children, not being cooped up inside, that’s huge,” Bussey said. “The mental health aspect is just huge to get out and experience it. Being around good, quality people brings out the best in him.”
Like much of the world, Children’s Adventure Company closed from March 15, 2020, to the end of May that year. But it has been open since, changing in scope and finding new ways to do things season by season. CampMinder, a summer camp management software company, determined 62 percent of summer camps did not open for summer 2020.
“This is like flying while building the plane,” Baker said. “Now that we have had a pandemic for 21/2 years, there is the underlying question: Is something going to happen?”
Baker brainstormed with her assistant director about how to stage a summer camp during COVID-19 lockdown.
“Do we open? We had parents begging,” she said. “I had eight teachers willing to return. We had 40 kids that summer [instead of the usual 130]. I would stand out there with a thermometer taking their temperature. Parents were not allowed on campus that first summer.”
Kids were isolated in pods of five. Pandemic restrictions did not allow vehicle transport until later in the summer, when she was allowed to put 10 children in a bus — one per row — instead of 30.
“We had kids in my backyard on the Slip ‘N Slide,” Baker said. “We were going to parks. It felt like glorified babysitting, which is the opposite of what I provide.”
But nurse Sara Yurkovich found the camp priceless when she enrolled son Koen, then 5 and now 7, in the early months of the pandemic. She plans to keep him enrolled “as long as we can, the long haul.”
“For the most part, he just spends most of the time with his boring parents at home,” Yurkovich said. “His character just blossomed as a 5-year-old. I don’t think he would have been the same kid without CAC during the pandemic. All the evidence shows kids together learn better. I knew his character needed it. He needed exposure to kids.”
Summer 2020 then ended and school started — with students learning remotely at home. Or at Children’s Adventure Company.
“Parents were begging me to do something,” Baker said.
Her after-school program became a virtual school house. Fifteen children in the fall of 2020 spent portions of the school day at Children’s Adventure, instead of the usual 42 daily “campers.”
“I had to invent a remote-learning assistance program,” Baker said. “We helped them start to finish with their schoolwork. It looked like a little call center. The kids have no time to play. They are on the computer all day.”
Ryan Decker, a single mom, had planned to enroll her daughter when she was old enough. When that happened, the remote-learning program was just kicking in.
“She absolutely loves it,” said Decker, who works in impact investing. “There were very few options available if I was going to work. CAC was a lifeline.”
Her daughter, now nearly 7, has been in the after-school and summer programs ever since. Decker said Children’s Adventure Company has strengthened her daughter’s social skills.
“She’s already a very social person,” Decker said. “[But] her social skills now are exceptionally strong. I credit a lot of that to CAC. I think it’s a combination of the kids around her and the staff there. They support the kids there working through sharing issues.”
Baker gave refunds, if asked, to parents who did not want to send kids to summer camp in 2020. She did not take a salary from May 2020 to January 2021. She could keep operating because of an $80,000 state Local Economic Development grant and $40,000 and $20,000 in federal paycheck protection funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Summer 2021 had 80 children with a wait list of 120 children, as many parents still had not been able to find other day care options.
“Again the [COVID safety] rules have changed,” Baker said. “I am able to use the vans. Kids are still wearing masks and social distancing.”
Fall 2021 had schools open, and Children’s Adventure Company was back to full capacity after school, with 42 campers on any given day and a total of 65 children showing up during a week.
It was normal, except it was not.
“All the kids were eating snacks outside in winter,” Baker said.