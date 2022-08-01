Champion Xpress Carwash operations are sprouting across the state, with one under construction at the Zafarano Drive entrance to Santa Fe Place mall.

Champion Xpress is based in Lubbock, Texas, but has 11 of its current 15 locations in New Mexico, all opened since 2018 with another 16 planned by the end of 2023, chief marketing officer Lindsey Joy said.

The Santa Fe location is expected to open in November and follows six already open in Albuquerque (the first in March 2020 and four acquired in December from Rain Tunnel Car Spa), one each in Los Lunas (opened November 2018), Gallup (January 2020), Española (August 2020), Silver City (May 2021), Las Vegas, N.M. (January 2022) and Rio Rancho (March 2022).

