The 17th annual Santa Fe Business Expo and Career Resource Fair will be a virtual event for the second time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20 at sfchamberexpo.com.
The chamber made changes since the first virtual job fair in September, now focusing more on career resources, especially through online panel discussions, said Katie Capener, the chamber’s events and program manager.
“We want to provide the resources for people who have been unemployed or who want to change careers altogether,” Capener said.
There will be panel discussions every hour on the hour in the areas of health care, hospitality, national security and technology featuring executives in each industry and a person from Santa Fe Community College sharing programs, certificates and degrees available in those industries.
Speed networking between job seekers and employers will also be possible at the virtual job fair.
SFCC and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will present career-readiness workshops focused on essential skills, customer service, résumé building, networking and interview skills.
