Santa Fe-based Century Bank opened a branch earlier this month in Los Alamos at 751 Trinity Drive, Suite 301.
The branch is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Century Bank now has nine branches statewide, with four outlets and a customer service center in Santa Fe.
Century Bank was founded in Santa Fe in 1887 as Mutual Building and Loan Association but has expanded beyond the City Different only in the 21st century.
Karen Easton is branch manager in Los Alamos. She joined Century Bank in 2018 and is a member of the Los Alamos Rotary Club and the 100 Women Who Care in Los Alamos. Easton graduated from Portland State (Ore.) University with a bachelor’s degree in political science.