Santa Fe-based Century Bank could eventually build a facility on the site of a former Bank of America “motor bank” branch at 1203 St. Michael’s Drive.
The motor bank was demolished around the new year by the previous owner as part of the purchase agreement for Century Bank to acquire the .92-acre property in mid-2019.
“We bought it for future expansion,” said Jeff Szabat, Century Bank’s senior vice president. “We don’t have plans set in stone yet.”
Szabat added that no timeline is in place for construction at the site, which is next door to a full-service Bank of America branch that has been on St. Michael’s Drive since 1972. Bank of America added the motor bank in 2000 but shut down that operation in 2016, spokeswoman Colleen Haggerty said.
Szabat doesn’t expect anything to happen with the site this year. He said 2020 will be focused on a new branch that opened in Los Alamos in October and Century Bank's first out-of-state operation, a Dallas loan production office that opened in early 2019.
Century Bank has nine branches, with four branches and a customer service center in Santa Fe and single branches in Española, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Los Alamos.
