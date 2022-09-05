Right on time, the Hawaiian raw fish specialty poke is getting a brick-and-mortar presence in Santa Fe at 101 W. Marcy St..

Poke (pronounced po-keh) suddenly took hold on both coasts in about 2015 — and, in the Santa Fe tradition, a half-decade later the popular trend arrived in Santa Fe.

The difference is the chef behind Catch Santa Fe Poke is the same chef credited as being a major player in making poke mainstream in Los Angeles.

