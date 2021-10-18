Whatever labor shortage is in place in New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment is better off than 42 other states.
CareerCloud, an online resource to build a career, determined in a new report that New Mexico is one of the least-affected states by the nationwide labor shortages .
CareerCloud crunched data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed, ZipRecruiter and CareerBuilder through August to determine the average number of job openings per unemployed person.
New Mexico ranked No. 2 in unemployment rate together with California and New York, behind only Nevada, but New Mexico had only 0.53 job openings per unemployed person, CareerCloud reported.
The 10 least-affected states by the labor shortage were Hawaii, with 0.41 job openings per unemployed person, and New York, California, Nevada, Connecticut, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona, New Jersey and Illinois.
The 10 hardest-hit states, also factoring in the District of Columbia, were Washington, D.C., with 2.37 job openings per unemployed person, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Vermont, Utah, South Dakota, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and Georgia.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.