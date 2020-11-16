As of this week, I am proud to announce that I am the newest member of the Redfin New Mexico team.
I was officially hired as the Santa Fe area “listing specialist” for Redfin. When I first got licensed as a Realtor in New Mexico at the beginning of this year, Redfin was the first brokerage I applied to, but they were not hiring in Santa Fe at the time.
I have been following this Seattle-based startup for over a decade and dreaming of the day I, too, may have the opportunity to interview for them, and this year my persistence has made that happen.
A year into my New Mexico real estate career, I am hitting the ground running with my dream team doing my dream job.
It is absolutely crazy amazing what can happen in the course of one year for a person if you just keep on truckin’ and believing in yourself.
If you are sitting at your desk or your bar job or someplace wishing you were doing something “bigger” with your life, this is for you. I say this because I was behind a bar serving cocktails, dreaming for a solid decade, until a major pandemic helped me realize it’s time to go live out those dreams and stop wishing and start doing.
I reapplied with Redfin last month, and my persistence paid off, as I am finally heading in the direction I have always wanted to be going — up!
Recently, I was on CBS This Morning talking about my career change as a result of writing this column. If a Santa Fe bartender can take the hand dealt and start over, anyone can.
The fear of letting my dreams pass me by always has been the driver in pushing me to start over, try again and, most importantly, never give up. I am proud of what 2020 has turned into for me and I hope you, too, find the silver lining through it all.
Selling homes with Redfin is about to be the highlight of my career. If you’d like to learn more about what my team and I can offer you at Redfin, email Jenna.Hensley@redfin.com as I am now setting listing appointments.
Jenna Hensley is a Realtor at Redfin Santa Fe and is also a full-service personal shopper for Instacart in Santa Fe. Originally from Austin, Texas, Jenna lives with her fiancé on a small farm in La Mesilla.
