There may be a car wash on nearly every corner, but there’s not an express car wash on every corner getting you in and out in three minutes.
That’s the way Lubbock, Texas-based Champion Xpress Carwash sees it.
Champion opened its 27th express car wash and 17th in New Mexico on March 22 at Santa Fe Place mall.
Santa Fe may have about 20 car washes of all types, but as for conveyor tunnel car washes, Squeaky Clean Car Wash, Speedy Shine Express Car Wash and Oilstop Car Wash are the competition.
“From a saturation standpoint, especially for express car washes, there is still a need for the consumer,” Champion Xpress CEO Michael Murry said in an interview. “Albuquerque is on the lighter side of that.”
Since March 2020, Champion Xpress has built four express car washes in Albuquerque and acquired four Rain Tunnel Car Spa car washes in December and have five more “coming soon.”
Champion’s new Santa Fe location follows a string of other Champion Xpresses already in New Mexico in Los Lunas (opened November 2018), Gallup (January 2020 and November 2022), Española (August 2020), Silver City (May 2021), Las Vegas (January 2022), Rio Rancho (March 2022) and Taos (Jan. 27).
Champion’s express model has no hands-on cleaning, but there are self-service vacuum stations.
The number of car washes across the country started to soar in the 2010s, and growth continued unabated through the pandemic.
“More consumers than ever chose a professional wash, and 88% used a professional wash at least once a year,” the International Carwash Association reported from a 2022 ICA U.S. Consumer Study.
Many daily endeavors offer memberships of some sort, supermarkets and gas stations among them.
ICA reports a 43% increase in people signing up for car wash subscriptions since 2019. These frequently offer unlimited car washes each month.
Champion Xpress has offered subscriptions since the start, and these make up about 60% of the customers, Murry said.
“Probably the leading factor of growth is the subscription model,” Murry said. “It provides stability for the business.”
Even the U.S. Census Bureau weighed in on car washes in a June 2021 report.
“For many Americans, their car, SUV or pickup truck is the second-most expensive item after a house that they will purchase and maintaining that investment on wheels is paramount,” the census report stated. “And because many see their cars as an extension of their personality, maintaining an image by keeping their cars clean also matters.”
Industry research firm IBISWorld now counts 58,664 car washes and auto detailing businesses in the U.S., a 1.1% increase from last year. The Census Bureau noted a 6.8% increase in car washes with paid employees from 2015-19.
Car washing is an active ingredient in play as average new car prices have reached $44,000 and more and more people are keeping cars for more than 10 years.
“The consumer wants to keep the car clean more often,” Murry said.
The International Carwash Association found people “are invested in keeping their vehicles clean, even in the most troubling times.” Many Americans have set aside the sponge and bucket for the convenience of a car wash.
“The technology has become so advanced that we are not scratching vehicles,” Murry said.
Even in the 2019 Car Wash Consumer Study, the International Carwash Association documented a drop in home car washing and the highest percentage of Americans going to professional car washes since the association did its first consumer study in 1996.
Home car washing dropped from 54% in 2016 to 42% in 2019.
“Car washes could not be more on-trend,” the group reported.