Tom Linton started construction in early March on his sixth auto storage project in the Santa Fe Airport Business Park.
These two buildings called CarDen will have five units each and will sit across from Linton’s Octane Alley, which he built in 2021 with four car-storage structures.
The new project will have 1,300-square-foot units with a 1,000-square-foot floor that can accommodate four cars and a 300-square-foot loft that could be an office, storage or “hangout area,” Linton said.
The units measure 25 by 40 feet and sit on about four-fifths of an acre.
“Every project I try to think of something a little different,” Linton said.
Each unit is slanted toward the street for easier vehicle access.
“I call it a sawtooth design; angled buildings,” Linton said.
The architect for all of Linton’s car-storage projects has been Don Dudley Design, but Palo Santo Designs is a first-time general contractor for Linton. It will be a pre-engineered metal building at 7517 Gooney Bird Way, next to La Carrera Garage.
“Right now, I have four storage buildings and 80 cars, and I have a waiting list,” Linton, 67, said. “I think it’s just my generation, baby boomers, they are retiring and moving to Santa Fe. They’re car guys. They have two, three cars.”
He expects to finish the two new buildings in early 2024.
Linton built Octane Alley in 2021-22 with 5,780-square-foot, 3,000-square-foot, and two 2,850-square-foot buildings. Before that came Motorplex in 2016 with a combined 12,000 square feet in two buildings.
All are on Gooney Bird Way, Avenger Way and Mallard Way in Santa Fe Airport Business Park.
Earlier, he built a car storage complex at 7511 Mallard Way in 2005 with three 2,250-square-foot office storage buildings and a 4,500-square-foot structure to store 18 vehicles.
Linton built his first 7,000-square-foot car-storage building at 7508 Avenger Way in 1998, primarily because he had four cars at the time and a two-car garage at home.