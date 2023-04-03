Tom Linton started construction in early March on his sixth auto storage project in the Santa Fe Airport Business Park.

These two buildings called CarDen will have five units each and will sit across from Linton’s Octane Alley, which he built in 2021 with four car-storage structures.

The new project will have 1,300-square-foot units with a 1,000-square-foot floor that can accommodate four cars and a 300-square-foot loft that could be an office, storage or “hangout area,” Linton said.