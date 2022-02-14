Capitol Ford will build a Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center across from its dealership at the Santa Fe Auto Park, 4490 Cerrillos Road.
Standard services at the 10,000-square-foot, eight-bay Quick Lane will include tires, brakes, batteries, belts and hoses, and oil changes. The center will have a car wash using mostly recycled water, two electric vehicle charging stations and a larger selection of tires in stock.
The new Quick Lane will replace a four-bay Quick Lane at Capitol Ford that will be converted into additional bays for the dealership’s service center, said Mamie Donnell, a sales operations manager at Capitol Ford.
The new Quick Lane will create up to 10 new jobs, according to a news release.
Construction starts Thursday with an expected fall opening.
Brandt Family Auto Services includes the Ford and Lincoln dealership at the Santa Fe Auto Park, the current Quick Lane next to the dealership and the CF Collision full-service auto body paint and repair center at 27726 W. Frontage Road.
