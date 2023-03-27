Canyon Road's Sage Creek Gallery has new owners By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Dallas couple are the new owners of the Sage Creek Gallery.Todd Quigley and Marjan Farahmand acquired the 21-year-old gallery at 421 Canyon Road on Jan. 20 from Roger and Cyndie Gullickson, who had owned Sage Creek since 2018.Quigley and Farahmand are moving to Santa Fe.“We were looking to relocate someplace, and Santa Fe was on the short list,” Quigley said. “We looked at what we wanted to do here.”They will stick with the Western painting and sculpture theme that Gary and Sande Sievert opened Sage Creek Gallery with in 2002. They sold to the Gullicksons in 2018.“Oh, absolutely, nothing is going to really change,” Quigley said. “I have a really good general manager, Sophie Dant.”Quigley, originally from Minneapolis, previously owned Craft and Growler, billed as Dallas’ first “growler filling station.” He sold Craft and Growler to acquire Sage Creek.Farahmand is responsible for overseeing telecommunications projects for BNSF Railway, formerly Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe man had a love of insects, children and lifeGlorieta Pass commemoration organizer sees 'woke mentality' in obelisk foesAlbuquerque man accused of trying to solicit sex from minor in Santa FeNow that's a deal: She's giving away the store‘Horrific case of abuse’ prompts internal investigation at Department of HealthDecades later, campers try to make sense of teacher's criminal pastMesa Vista schools officials named in pair of sexual harassment lawsuitsSome lawmakers already gearing up for 2026 governor's raceLos Alamos man accused of sexually assaulting minorState money for Santa Fe projects on hold due to late audits Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Now that's a deal: She's giving away the store Phill Casaus Here come the Comics Chronicles, Part II Legislation shows the benefits of compromise, leadership Etiquette Rules! Normalizing the circle of life for children