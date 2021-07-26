Galleria Gaia opened in May at 225 Canyon Road Suite 6 as “a full-spectrum fine art gallery,” owner Ben Hauptman said.
Ben and Kana Hauptman bought a home in Santa Fe last year and relocated from Japan and Virginia. In the process of furnishing their home, they came across sculptor James Vilona, inspiring them to open a gallery in Tokyo, but they ended up opening on Canyon Road first.
Vilona and painter David Copher are among 10 artists in mixed media featured at galleria Gaia. Copher had his own gallery on Johnson Street but shut it down during the pandemic.
Gaia showcases paintings; sculpture in stone, bronze and steel; and jewelry from five jewelers, including Ben Hauptman, who is an intellectual property attorney and jeweler.
Beyond the standard art forms, galleria Gaia also has a collection of 250 “vintage and antique kimonos, most from Kyoto,” Ben Hauptman said, adding that Kana is Japanese.
“All are pure silk,” he said. “Kana and I hand selected them in Japan.”
