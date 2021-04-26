Caffe Greco on Canyon Road is going Greek.
Always a New Mexican eatery, despite the name, since opening in 1994, owners Michael and Rita Linder and new chef and general manager Alexander Cuffee decided a week ago to rebrand as a Greek restaurant, a reflection of Rita Linder's heritage.
“We are going to really be authentic to our name,” said Cuffee, who joined Caffe Greco on April 15 without knowing about the instant cuisine shift. “The change came overnight, literally. We’re going to be all Greek as of Wednesday.”
Caffe Greco will focus on four entrees: lamb shank; lamb or chicken souvlaki; a white fish, likely red snapper or trout; and lamb or chicken gyros.
“I’d like to focus on the lamb shank,” Cuffee said.
The Caffe Greco name came from a trip the Linders took to Italy.
“The name is an homage to a wine bar in Italy,” Cuffee said.
