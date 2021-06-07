Indoor dining will return Saturday to Café Pasqual’s.
Katharine Kagel closed her downtown Santa Fe restaurant in mid-March 2020 like everybody else, but has held off reopening because it made no sense to operate at 25 percent capacity or any reduced capacity with only 14 tables and 49 seats.
Café Pasqual’s had only 18 weeks of takeout service in late summer and fall during the “temporarily closed” period of what she describes as the “pan damn it.” The restaurant has been completely closed since Jan. 1.
Café Pasqual’s will serve its full menu and be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
The worker shortage has not impacted Kagel.
“Everybody’s hired now,” she said. “Our kitchen is completely back. Our old crew is back. We got onto Workforce Solutions. We got onto Craigslist. It’s really word of mouth.”
Kagel describes the cuisine as “authentic, traditional old Mexico, New Mexico, Asian, global — things that we like to cook.”
