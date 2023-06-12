Springtime moves and changes are in the mix on San Francisco Street.

Black Diamond Curio and deBella Fine Gems & Jewelry Arts are moving and expanding from the Lensic block on San Francisco Street closer to the Plaza.

Black Diamond, 219 W. San Francisco, expects to open June 23 or 24 after moving to 121 W. San Francisco, the former space of Stephen Fox’s New Millennium Fine Art Gallery.

Recommended for you