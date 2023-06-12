Springtime moves and changes are in the mix on San Francisco Street.
Black Diamond Curio and deBella Fine Gems & Jewelry Arts are moving and expanding from the Lensic block on San Francisco Street closer to the Plaza.
Black Diamond, 219 W. San Francisco, expects to open June 23 or 24 after moving to 121 W. San Francisco, the former space of Stephen Fox’s New Millennium Fine Art Gallery.
DeBella, 212 W. San Francisco, is awaiting final city approvals to open a second shop at the street front at Paso de Luz on the Plaza, 70 E. San Francisco.
All the properties are owned by Greer Enterprises.
The Burger Stand, 207 E. San Francisco at Burro Alley, rebranded in April as Taos Ale House. Both are owned by Robert Krause, who also owns Taos Ale House in Taos Ski Valley.
The Burger Stand opened in Santa Fe in June 2016.
“We are having the same burgers, but we added tacos and we added a lot more beers,” manager Melissa Dominguez said.
Plaza Mercado, 116 W. San Francisco, has a pair of high-profile additions.
Coyote Cafe announced Thursday on Facebook it has opened the Sunset Terrace, an event space at the Water Street end of Plaza Mercado, across the street from Coyote Cafe.
Also at Plaza Mercado, Boxcar expects to open around early July in the former Blue Corn Cafe space, moving from its Railyard location where Boxcar opened in 2015.
Joe DeBella has had the 250-square-foot deBella Fine Gems & Jewelry Arts a couple doors down from the Lensic since 2015. The family operation is expanding to a second location in the 450-square-foot former location of Charlotte ES 1876 at Paso de Luz, formerly Plaza Galeria.
“I have a massive inventory of colored diamonds,” DeBella said. “I just need to go ahead and get more exposure. The only way to get more exposures is to open another shop on the Plaza.”
DeBella originally started at another location on San Francisco Street, then had a 4,000-square-foot store on Palace Avenue for 25 years that he sold, eventually opening an office on Grant Avenue and then the current location by the Lensic.
“My father is prolific and has created so [many] one-of-a-kind pieces that we don’t have the space to showcase,” son John DeBella said. “This gives us a chance to showcase everything we have in the studio, in safety deposit boxes and safes. We’re ready to open on our end. We are waiting for final city approvals.”
Black Diamond Curio originally opened in Taos in 2018 and closed in the early months of the pandemic in 2020. Owner Darryl Nicholson relocated to Santa Fe and in June 2021, as businesses started opening again, he reopened a few doors down from deBella.
“If we didn’t jump on the space now, it wouldn’t be open,” Nicholson realized two years ago.
Black Diamond Curio is a “modern mercantile” with home items, kids stuff, apparel, beverages, skin care, art — everything made in the U.S., he stressed.
“Essentials you don’t really need but you need,” Nicholson sums up.
As New Millennium Fine Arts closed, Nicholson got on a long list of interested parties and was awarded the space closer to the Plaza.
“Every step you take away from the Plaza you get less [tourist] footsteps,” said Nicholson, who will increase his square footage from 1,300 to 1,800 square feet. “We will be able to have more clothing, more men’s stuff, more kids’ stuff as well.”