David Langley, managing member, finance, at the family-owned LLR Construction in Santa Fe, is the new secretary-treasurer of the Associated General Contractors of America New Mexico chapter. He is third in line to the chapter presidency. The new president is Teryn Lamoreux of Jaynes Corp. in Albuquerque and the vice president is John Stroud of JB Henderson Construction in Albuquerque.
Mark Mitchell is the new chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, which represents the 20 Pueblo nations of New Mexico and Texas. Mitchell is former governor of the Tesuque Pueblo. The new vice chairman is Jerome Lucero, former governor of Zia Pueblo. Val R. Panteah Sr., governor of the Zuni Pueblo, is the council’s new secretary.
Robert H. Hoffman has joined Morgan Stanley Wealth Management‘s Santa Fe office as a vice president and financial adviser. Hoffman previously worked for 17 years at the global financial services firm UBS. He has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, an MBA from the New York University Stern School of Business and a master of divinity from Ascension Theological College in Vaughn, Wash.
Alex Greenberg has been named director of the Office of Science and Technology at the New Mexico Department of Economic Development. Greenberg was serving as a financial program specialist in the same department. Previously, he was a clinical project manager in the health care industry and at a biomedical startup company. Greenberg replaces Myrriah Tomar, who now is executive director of the Office of Innovation and Commercialization at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Greenberg He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from UNM’s Anderson School of Management.
The International Folk Art Market has expanded its board of directors with seven new members. They are Antonio Lopez, senior vice president of investments at Wells Fargo Advisors; Makenzie Mueller, president of Remonov & Company; Judith Pelham, president emerita of Trinity Health; Bonnie Bennett, co-owner of Kakawa Chocolate House; and retired individuals Elaine Cole, Margaret “Maggie” Hanson-Muse and Eric Mindling.
David Muck has been elected board chairman at the Center for Contemporary Arts Santa Fe. He replaces Maria Gale, who had been board chair since 2017. Muck is a co-founder of software company Zephyr Development Corp. in Houston in 1985. He moved to Santa Fe after the company was sold in 2012. Muck also sits on the board of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.
Bishop’s Lodge — Auberge Resort Collection has brought on Pablo Peñalosa as executive chef for its SkyFire restaurant. Peñalosa previously was executive chef at Meliá Hotels International Paradisus in Los Cabos, Mexico. Before that he was executive chef at two Four Seasons Resorts in Colombia, MNKY HSE in London, and The Intercontinental Hotel Group in London and Los Cabos. Peñalosa graduated from Universidad del Claustro de Sor Juana.
