John Nieto-Phillips and Thomas R. Conner have joined the board of directors of the Santa Fe-based School for Advanced Research, an independent institute for the study of anthropology, related social sciences and humanities and home to the Indian Arts Research Center. Nieto-Phillips is vice provost for diversity and inclusion and associate professor of history and Latino studies at Indiana University. Nieto-Phillips wrote the book The Language of Blood: The Making of Spanish-American Identity in New Mexico, 1880s–1930s, published by University of New Mexico Press. Conner is a former trial attorney and founder of TIRR Foundation, which seeks to improve the lives of people who have sustained central nervous system damage through injury or disease.
Dwayne Herrera is the new chief executive of Zia Credit Union, which has branches in Los Alamos and Española. Herrera previously was executive vice president at State Employees Credit Union in Santa Fe, where he had worked since 2003. Before he had positions in investment services, branch administration and corporate development at Del Norte Credit Union in Santa Fe. Herrera earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix.
Lou Volk III is the new president and CEO of Delta Dental of New Mexico. Volk previously was senior vice president and COO of New Mexico Mutual and before that senior vice president and CFO of St. Joseph Healthcare System in Albuquerque before it became part of Lovelace Health System. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Montana State University.
NM Fine Dining has hired Robert Baker as director of operations in charge of menu development, staffing, service and cuisine at Santa Fe restaurants Bouche, Trattoria A Mano, Jimmy D’s and new restaurants Lucky Goat and Bobcat Bite, both scheduled to open by the end of the year. Baker is a graduate of the University of Vermont.
Cisneros Design Inc. of Santa Fe received 36 awards at the 32nd annual American Graphic Design & Advertising Awards, including best of category awards for its New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs annual report and Cisneros Design-Self Promotion Holiday Soup Cookbook. Cisneros Design Inc. was founded by Fred Cisneros in 1994.
Wesley L. Enns and Jensen N. Wallace have joined the Albuquerque-based Pregenzer, Baysinger, Wideman & Sale law firm, which opened a Santa Fe office in 2017. Prior to PBWS Law, Enns and Wallace founded a private practice in family law together. Both are Albuquerque natives and both attended Northern Arizona University. Wallace earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and Enns earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics and law. Wallace is a graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Law. Enns earned a law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law.