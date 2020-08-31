Connor Lawrence is heading up the business development and sales team at SOMOS Solar New Mexico, a new division of Santa Fe Stucco & Roofing. He worked at several Colorado startup businesses before joining SOMOS. Lawrence graduated from Colorado State University with a double major in economics and psychology.
• • •
Dan Mayfield was promoted to vice president of government affairs at the Credit Union Association of New Mexico and president of Leverage Point, the association’s in-house lobbying and communications firm. Mayfield has been with the association for three years. Previously, he was an assistant editor and assistant arts editor at the Albuquerque Journal, assistant business editor at the Albuquerque Tribune and editor-in-chief at Albuquerque The Magazine. Mayfield has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of New Mexico and he was a fellow at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Journalism.
• • •
Deniece Korzekwa was named a senior fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where she worked for 33 years before retiring in November as deputy division leader for the Sigma Division, the same position she also previously held in the Materials Division. Korzekwa is the second woman to be named a LANL senior fellow. The lab has 17 senior fellows. She had progressed through the Materials Division as team leader and group leader. She has a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a master’s degree in multidisciplinary engineering from Purdue University.
• • •
Peyote Bird Designs has made some hires and promotions. Amanda Alexander was promoted to president and creative director after joining the company in 2014 as sales and marketing associate. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in marketing from the University of Denver. Zippy Guerin has joined Peyote as a sales and marketing strategist. She previously was marketing director at a luxury real estate group in Los Angeles. Guerin has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Stanford University. Cami Bailon was promoted to operations manager after working for Peyote for nearly six years. She previously worked as an administrative assistant with the Tribal Utility Authority at Santo Domingo Pueblo, where she is a member. Jennifer Medina, who has worked for Peyote Bird for 10 years, was promoted to production manager.
