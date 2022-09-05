David Saavedra attended the inaugural Western Governors' Leadership Institute in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on July 24-26 that took place during the Western Governors' Association conference. Saavedra works as a fiscal analyst to the Legislative Finance Committee of the New Mexico Legislature. He was one of 21 state delegates for the institute, which featured a leadership development forum with eight current and former western governors. Saavedra has bachelor’s degrees in public communication and business administration and a master’s of public administration degree from the University of New Mexico.

Sidney Hill is the new public information officer at the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. He previously was PIO at the 2nd Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County and held a similar position in Sandoval County. Hill earlier wrote about business and technology for national publications and websites. Hill has bachelor's and master's degrees from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

The Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute announced that three Santa Fe Farmers Market vendors have been named 2022 Farmer All Stars for their commitment and dedication to the market for several decades. They are Rosa Maria Alcantar of Rocio Produce in Chamita; Amy Fagan and Keegan Crumpacker of Crumpackers Bakery in Santa Fe; and Annie Krahl of Annie's Herb Farm in Española. The institute also named Sarah Grant, founder of the New Mexico Farmers' Marketing Association as Community All Star for her 40-year commitment to small-scale sustainable agriculture in Northern New Mexico.

Popular in the Community