David Saavedra attended the inaugural Western Governors' Leadership Institute in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on July 24-26 that took place during the Western Governors' Association conference. Saavedra works as a fiscal analyst to the Legislative Finance Committee of the New Mexico Legislature. He was one of 21 state delegates for the institute, which featured a leadership development forum with eight current and former western governors. Saavedra has bachelor’s degrees in public communication and business administration and a master’s of public administration degree from the University of New Mexico.
Sidney Hill is the new public information officer at the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. He previously was PIO at the 2nd Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County and held a similar position in Sandoval County. Hill earlier wrote about business and technology for national publications and websites. Hill has bachelor's and master's degrees from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
The Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute announced that three Santa Fe Farmers Market vendors have been named 2022 Farmer All Stars for their commitment and dedication to the market for several decades. They are Rosa Maria Alcantar of Rocio Produce in Chamita; Amy Fagan and Keegan Crumpacker of Crumpackers Bakery in Santa Fe; and Annie Krahl of Annie's Herb Farm in Española. The institute also named Sarah Grant, founder of the New Mexico Farmers' Marketing Association as Community All Star for her 40-year commitment to small-scale sustainable agriculture in Northern New Mexico.
Experimental documentary film maker and Santa Fe resident Godfrey Reggio will receive the Santa Fe International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s festival in October. The festival will screen the world premiere of Reggio’s latest film, Once Within a Time. Reggio is best known for the Qatsi Trilogy: Koyaanisqatsi (1982), Powaqqatsi (1988) and Naqoyqatsi (2002), all three with music by composer Philip Glass. Reggio also made the documentary Anima Mundi (1993) on behalf of the World Wildlife Fund.
Alicia Lucia Photography founder and lead photographer Alicia Padilla has wedding photographs published in the September issue of British Vogue magazine, considered a pinnacle of her published work. Padilla launched Alicia Lucia Photography in Albuquerque 10 years ago. She grew up in Santa Fe and graduated from St. Michael's High School. Padilla has a bachelor’s degrees in psychology and family studies from the University of New Mexico.
Three cardiologists have joined Presbyterian Medical Group in Santa Fe with surgeries and completing procedures at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. Gregory T. Sherr, M.D., MPH, is a board-certified neurosurgeon and the inaugural Julia Bowdich and John Carey Chair of Neuroscience at Presbyterian. He is expanding his neurosurgery practice to Santa Fe. Sherr earned his medical degree at New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y. Lon Abney, M.D., is a general cardiologist, who received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy at the University of North Texas in Denton and got his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies. General cardiologist Daniel Friedman, M.D., joined Presbyterian Heart and Vascular Care in 1996 and is expanding his practice to Santa Fe. Friedman earned his bachelor’s degree in Spanish at Amherst College in Massachusetts. He graduated from Duke University Medical School.