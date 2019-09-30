La Fonda on the Plaza Chairman of the Board Jennifer Kimball has been named a finalist for “Historic Hotelier of the Year” in the Historic Hotels of America 2019 Awards of Excellence, which will be presented Nov. 7 at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C. Kimball is among six finalists. John Cuviello, the hotel’s food and beverage director, was named the New Mexico Restaurant Association’s 2019 “Manager of the Year” at the organization’s Hospitality Industry Awards dinner Sept. 16 at Isleta Casino & Resort.
John McIntyre has joined the Santa Fe law firm of Montgomery & Andrews as an associate attorney. He previously represented clients in front of the California Public Utilities Commission regarding natural gas pipelines and storage, renewable energy development and transportation issues. Before that, he assisted negotiating oil and gas lease transactions in Texas. McIntyre received his bachelor’s degree from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and his Juris Doctor from the Texas Tech University School of Law.
New Mexico Counties, the nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing the state’s 33 counties, won a 2019 Savvy Award for a rebrand campaign during the City-County Communications & Marketing Association Annual Conference in Denver. New Mexico Counties was one of 72 first-place Savvy Award winners among 700 entrants. The award recognizes creatively planned and carried-out successful innovations in communications and marketing.
The Energy Conservation and Management Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department recently received the “Race to the Top” award from the Energy Services Coalition. The award recognizes the division for its outstanding commitment to energy efficiency, environmental stewardship, economic development and having the most guaranteed Energy Saving Performance Contract investment per capita in 2019.
Frank Orzechowski has joined Sigma Labs in Santa Fe as chief financial officer. Orzechowski previously was chief financial officer for nearly six years at StormHarbour Partners in New York City. He also has been president/owner of Four-O Technologies Inc. and president and chief financial offers of Nikko Americas Holding Co. Inc. Orzechowski has a bachelor’s in business administration with a major in accounting from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Mike Krames has joined the board of directors at iBeam Materials in Santa Fe. He is president of Arkesso, a Silicon Valley technology and investment consulting firm. Krames became an LED technology expert at Hewlett Packard and Philips Lumileds, where he led the group that pioneered LEDs for automotive headlights. He earned a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the University of Texas and a master’s degree and doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois.
CJ Macklin has been promoted to senior project manager at Santa Fe Stucco & Roofing, which serves Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Taos and Albuquerque. Macklin joined the company in 2018 and before that worked at Brian McPartlon Roofing and Lowe’s. He has a bachelor’s degree in business and technology management from State University of New York Delhi.
Stanley Crawford and George Rivera have joined the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees. Rivera is a former governor of the Pueblo of Pojoaque and Crawford is a Dixon author and garlic farmer.
Rich Brown is the new economic development director at the city of Santa Fe. He joined the city’s economic development office as an associate in January 2018 and then became a specialist. He came to Santa Fe from San Francisco, where he was director of the local office of the Association for Corporate Growth. Previously, he was vice president of marketing and development at Wilsonwest in San Francisco. With Carlson Media Group, he moved from Dayton, Ohio, to New York City and then to San Francisco as vice president of sales.