Longtime Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist Irvin Lindemuth has received the Distinguished Career Award from Fusion Power Associates for his contributions to fusion energy development. Lindemuth worked at LANL from 1978 to 2003 and since then has been a guest scientist at the lab. Among his LANL posts were special assistant for Russian collaboration in the Office of Associate Director for Weapons Physics and team leader for Magnetohydrodynamics and Pulsed Power. Lindemuth has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University, and master’s and doctorate degrees in engineering and applied science from the University of California, Davis/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
• • •
Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Rod Borup was one of 14 scientists named to the 2020 class of Fellows of the Electrochemical Society for his advanced individual technological contributions in the fields of electrochemistry and solid-state science and technology. He is director of the Fuel Cell Consortium for Performance and Durability, which includes Los Alamos, Argonne, Lawrence Berkeley and Oak Ridge national laboratories and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. At LANL, Borup is program manager for fuel cells and vehicle technologies and team leader for fuel cells. He did postdoctoral research at LANL before becoming a staff scientist in 1999. Prior to LANL, Borum was an engineer at General Motors. Borup has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Iowa and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Washington.
• • •
Annette Paez is the new outreach coordinator for the Education Trust Board of New Mexico, which oversees The Education Plan, the New Mexico 529 college savings program. Paez previously was deputy director of the city of Albuquerque Transit Department, where she worked for 28 years. She received her bachelor’s and master’s in public administration degrees from the University of New Mexico.
• • •
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce has announced its Leadership Santa Fe Class of 2021. Participants attend workshops focused on building leadership skills and sessions dedicated to various civic awareness topics. They will meet with leaders in county and city governments, business, education, human services and the arts. The chamber has graduated 325 people since it began offering Leadership Santa Fe in 2009. Class members are Jessica Apodaca of Enterprise Bank & Trust; Andrea Brito of Public Service Company of New Mexico; Adam Bunch of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center; Rachel Wixom of Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts; Suleika Enriquez of Enterprise Bank & Trust; Claudine Gallegos of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center; Carolyn Ives of Thornburg Investment Management; Cathy Jaramillo of Century Bank; Lea Ann Knight of Better Money Decisions; Kurt Krahn of Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity; Veronica Krupnick of CASA First Judicial District; Erika Palmaffy of Fine Art Framers Inc.; Natalie Trouw of Elevation Financial Group; and Jonathan Wade of Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
• • •
Nathan Moody is the co-winner of the 2021 Particle Accelerator Science and Technology Award from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society. Moody was cited for “deep and broad contributions to accelerator science and technology, especially multi-disciplinary photocathode science.” Moody is the group leader for Accelerators and Electrodynamics at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he arrived in 2006. He received bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Michael J. Crossey will retire in February 2021 as CEO of TriCore Reference Laboratories, a position he has held since March 2018. Crossey has worked for TriCore since its inception 22 years ago. Over the years, he has been a pathologist and chief medical officer before becoming CEO. Cross received his Ph.D. from the University of Wyoming and his medical doctorate from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
• • •
The Small Business Association-New Mexico gave the Santa Fe firm SciVista Inc. the Entrepreneurial Success Award as part of the SBA New Mexico Small Business Week Awards in September. SciVista was founded by Simon Woodruff as a data visualization program.
• • •
Melissa Sanchez has been named director of the Indian Ceremonial Office at the New Mexico Tourism Department. Sanchez has been co-owner and producer of Emergence Productions since 2004. She has worked directly since 1998 with Gathering of Nations Ltd. to help execute the Gathering of Nations PowWow. She served on the New Mexico Music Commission from 2005 until January 2020. Sanchez has a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from New Mexico State University.
