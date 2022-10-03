The 30th Annual Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts will be presented Oct. 13 at SITE Santa Fe. The awardees are, Arts: artist Judy Tuwaletstiwa; Philanthropy: Ellen and Robert Vladem, funders of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary; Arts Innovator: The Santa Fe Arts Institute; Culture Connects: Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe for the annual Zozobra celebration; Melissa Engestrom Youth Artist Award: Indigo Austin, who performs and teaches at Wise Fool; and the Lifetime Achievement Award: the late Patrick Lannan, longtime president of the Lannan Foundation, who died July 27.
AJ Jones is the new marketing coordinator at the Outdoor Recreation Division of the New Mexico Economic Development Department. Jones previously was head of the marketing and design department at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm and had her own branding company. Jones has a bachelor's degree in environment, planning and design from the University of New Mexico and is pursuing a dual master’s degree in water resources and community and regional planning.
Meow Wolf has hired Eric Piner as senior vice president of project management to head the planning and execution of all attractions and exhibition projects, including the next two Meow Wolf destinations in the works in Houston and Grapevine, Texas. Piner most recently led the project team to develop an entire land or section of Universal’s Epic Universe project in Florida. He previously worked in Universal’s Creative division to provide project management for Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Japan. He has also worked at Walt Disney World’s Design and Engineering division.
The Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce awarded its first 40 Under Forty Business Leaders. They are Chris Aranda, Pipeworks Plumbing; Leticia Bernal, United Way of Central New Mexico; Steven Bolin, The Food Depot; Zack Brandt, Capitol Ford; Joseph Dworak, New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department; Domenic Etre, Stephen’s: A Consignment Gallery; Carolina Franco, SITE Santa Fe; Sherry Goldbogen, Sherry’s Sugar Shack; Gabriela Gómez, Santa Fe Community Foundation; Liesl Gonzales, New Mexico Department of Health; Jairo Gutierrez, State Farm Insurance; Sarah Amador-Guzman, Santa Fe Community Foundation; Samantha Herrera, Prizm Salon; Ryan Hook, Los Alamos National Laboratory; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, city of Española; Sarah Ives Williams, Cisneros Design; Janeth Javalera, El Rey del Pollo and Kochi Loko; Kate Kennedy, University of New Mexico Foundation; Chantell Leyba, Red or Green Properties; Sophia Lovato, Santa Fe Sugar Leaf; June Quintana-Manning, Nusenda Credit Union; Marcos Maez, Santa Fe Community College; Adan Martinez, DTI Financial Services; Ashley Martinez, MorningStar Senior Living of Santa Fe; Gabe Mendoza, Professional Restoration and Construction Services; Edmundo Mendoza, Mas Chile food truck; Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic, Santa Fe city clerk; Cody Minnich, city of Santa Fe; Valerie Montoya, Platinum Sky Construction; Aleitress Owens, Aleitress Mobile Restrooms; Allison Peacock, Parting Stone; Nicholas Peña, Food Tour New Mexico; Michaelann Perea, Guardian Mortgage Santa Fe and Los Alamos; Isaiah Rodriguez, Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce; Eunise Rojas, VIP Hair Studio; Tanya Romero, Guadalupe Credit Union; Julie Sanchez, city of Santa Fe; Alex Streeper, ArtWalk Santa Fe; Jacob Tague, Stifel; Amy Trujillo, In Focus Consulting; and Alex Vidal, Green Packaging.
Ami Caldwell is a new board member at the Santa Fe Farmers Market. She is manager of fund operations at Thornburg Investment Management. She has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Southern Oregon University.
Internal medicine and hematology/oncology specialist Dr. Timothy Lopez has joined the Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center. Lopez most recently treated patients in Los Alamos and had a prior stint with Christus St. Vincent. Lopez is a graduate of the University of New Mexico School Of Medicine. He has a bachelor’s degree from Pomona College.
Century Private Banking, a division of Santa Fe-based Century Bank, has added three new executives. Rick Vaughan is the executive vice president and director of private banking and wealth management. He was previously senior vice president/private banker at First National 1870. He has a bachelor’s degree in business and computer science from the University of New Mexico. Tricia Gunter is a senior vice president and private wealth adviser. She was previously a senior wealth adviser and regional wealth adviser at Century. She has a bachelor’s degree in business information systems. Heidi Tilton is vice president and senior trust officer. Previously, she was a senior trust officer at First National 1870 and a regional trust manager and senior fiduciary specialist at Wells Fargo. She has a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico.
Santa Fe Pro Musica has named acclaimed violinist, composer and arranger Colin Jacobsen as the organization’s new artistic director. Jacobsen’s first experience with Pro Musica was a 2003 benefit concert alongside cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Joel Fan. Ever since, he has been Pro Musica’s most frequent guest artist. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and the Royal Conservatory of The Hague.