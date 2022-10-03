The 30th Annual Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts will be presented Oct. 13 at SITE Santa Fe. The awardees are, Arts: artist Judy Tuwaletstiwa; Philanthropy: Ellen and Robert Vladem, funders of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary; Arts Innovator: The Santa Fe Arts Institute; Culture Connects: Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe for the annual Zozobra celebration; Melissa Engestrom Youth Artist Award: Indigo Austin, who performs and teaches at Wise Fool; and the Lifetime Achievement Award: the late Patrick Lannan, longtime president of the Lannan Foundation, who died July 27.

• • •

AJ Jones is the new marketing coordinator at the Outdoor Recreation Division of the New Mexico Economic Development Department. Jones previously was head of the marketing and design department at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm and had her own branding company. Jones has a bachelor's degree in environment, planning and design from the University of New Mexico and is pursuing a dual master’s degree in water resources and community and regional planning.

