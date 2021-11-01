Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist Vania Jordanova was named a fellow by the American Geophysical Union. She is a member of LANL’s Space Science and Applications group and joined the lab in 2006. Jordanova has a master’s degree in physics from Sofia University in Bulgaria and a doctoral degree in atmospheric and space sciences from the University of Michigan.
• • •
Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers Bill Daughton, Andrew Gaunt and Cristiano Nisoli received the LANL Fellows Prize for Research and Eva Birnbaum received the Fellows Prize for Leadership. Daughton, of the Primary Physics group, was recognized for his outstanding work in inertial confinement fusion research. Gaunt, of the Inorganic, Isotope and Actinide Chemistry group, received his prize for advancements in the field of molecular transuranic chemistry. Nisoli, of the Physics and Condensed Matter and Complex Systems group, was selected for his pioneering contributions to the fields of magnetism and novel magnetic materials. Birnbaum, the laboratory’s isotope program manager, was recognized for significantly investing in early career staff and in building new capabilities for isotope production.
• • •
James C. Owen has received the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award for the College of Engineering from the New Mexico State University Alumni Association. He is the associate laboratory director for weapons engineering and chief engineer at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he has worked for more than 25 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from New Mexico State and a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Colorado.
• • •
Cynthia Rooney, chancellor of the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos, recently received the Institutional Leadership Award from the International Economic Development Council. She joined UNM-Los Alamos in 2000 as a member of the business department and has since been promoted to curriculum coordinator for business, associate dean, dean of instruction and interim CEO; she has served as chancellor since 2016. Rooney has a doctorate in business administration from the University of Tennessee.
• • •
L. Stephanie Poston (Sandia Pueblo) is the new board chair of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, which stages Santa Fe Indian Market. She is joined on the executive committee by Bill Lomax (Gitxsan) as vice chair; Scott Malouf as treasurer; and Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes) as secretary. SWAIA also inducted new board members Russell Sanchez (San Ildefonso Pueblo), Elias Gallegos, Patricia Marroquin Norby (Purépecha), JoAnn Chase (Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara) and Walter Lamar (Blackfeet Nation/Wichita Tribe).
• • •
Tracy “Tess” Lavezzi Light has been awarded the 2021 Los Alamos Global Security Medal. She is a scientist in Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Intelligence and Space Research Division and has worked at LANL since 1999. She has a bachelor’s degree in physics from Reed College and master’s and doctorate degrees in astrophysics from the University of Minnesota.
• • •
The Montgomery & Andrews law firm in Santa Fe has brought on five new attorneys. Shelly Dalrymple joins as a shareholder focusing on water, environment, utilities, products liability, corporate fraud and employment law. She has a bachelor’s degree in medieval studies from Dickinson College in Pennsylvania and a juris doctor degree from George Washington University Law School. Kristen Burby practices in the areas of administrative and regulatory law, natural resources law and environmental law. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental resource management and environmental science from Pennsylvania State University and a JD from the University of New Mexico School of Law. Troy Lawton’s studies focused on federal taxation law, business law and legal writing. He has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of New Mexico and a JD from the University of New Mexico School of Law. Matthew J. Armijo focuses on environmental law, commercial disputes, product defects, construction defects, oil and gas litigation, and personal injury. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of New Mexico and a JD from the SMU Dedman School of Law. Christopher Pommier previously clerked for Judge Jennifer Attrep of the New Mexico Court of Appeals. He has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of California, Santa Cruz and a JD from the University of New Mexico School of Law.
• • •
John A. Garcia as of Monday is the new secretary of the New Mexico General Services Department. He has previous stints as tourism secretary and in economic development and leadership positions in the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Border Authority and state fair, all under former Gov. Gary Johnson. Most recently, Garcia was executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico, and he headed the economic development offices for the city of Albuquerque and the University of New Mexico. He has a bachelor’s degree from the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico.
• • •
Consulting Magazine gave the Lifetime Achievement Award to Santa Fe resident Mark Livingston among its Top 25 Consultants considered to be “a trusted advisor.” Livingston is global head of consulting for Infosys Consulting. Previously, he was executive vice president at Cognizant Technology Solutions and he had prior stints at Deloitte and A.T. Kearney. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Mississippi State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.