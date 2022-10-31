Joy Esparsen is the new executive director at New Mexico Counties. She previously was the organization’s deputy executive director and has worked for the organization for 19 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico.
• • •
Santa Fe-based Silver Bullet Productions won the 2022 Rocky Mountain Region Emmy Award for Best Feature Length Documentary for its production, However Wide the Sky. Pamela Pierce is the CEO and was the film’s executive producer. Producers were Lisa Lucas, Matthew Martinez, Jhane Myers, Maura Dhu Studi, Dr. Porter Swentzell and Eric Witt. The director and editor was David Aubrey. Silver Bullet also received $15,000 from AMC Networks for all the equipment and to stage a filmmaking workshop for the Picuris Pueblo.
• • •
Wayne Miller has been appointed to the board of directors at Santa Fe-based Century Bank. He was senior vice president of commercial lending at Washington Federal and, before that, for 13 years senior vice president of commercial lending at Century Bank. A New Mexico native, Miller has lived for 40 years in Santa Fe. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern New Mexico University.
• • •
Andre Sattler started Oct. 10 as the new executive chef at Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi. He is overseeing the Anasazi Restaurant, Anasazi Bar and Lounge and The Patio. Most recently, Sattler was task force executive chef at Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, Calif. Previously, he had executive chef and executive sous chef positions at Hotel Jerome: Auberge Resorts Collection, The Ben, Acqualina Resort & Residences, Mandarin Oriental Miami and Levy Restaurants. He also had executive sous chef stints at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and Virgin Gorda’s Rosewood Little Dix Bay.
• • •
Nine researchers have been named 2022 Los Alamos National Laboratory Fellows in recognition of outstanding achievement in science and/or engineering. David Chavez of the High Explosives Science and Technology group was named for his pioneering physical insights into synthetic organic chemistry for energetic materials. Tim Germann of the Physics and Chemistry of Materials group was selected for making seminal scientific contributions in a number of computational areas. Neil Harrison of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory was named for his pioneering work on the use of very strong magnetic fields to unravel the electronic structure of strongly correlated materials. Ricardo Lebensohn of the Fluid Dynamics and Solid Mechanics group was named for his impact and recognition in the field of microstructure and property relationships of polycrystalline materials. Hui Li of the Nuclear and Particle Physics, Astrophysics and Cosmology group was selected for major discoveries in the field of plasma astrophysics. Babetta Marrone of the Microbial and Biome Sciences group was named for her high-level scientific achievement in the fields of bioenergy and biosecurity. Karissa Sanbonmatsu of the Theoretical Biology and Biophysics group was named for her contributions to the development of large-scale computational models of biomolecular machines. Lin Yin of the Laboratory’s Plasma Theory and Applications group is one of the world’s foremost experts on the physics of laser plasma interactions. Jianxin Zhu of the Physics of Condensed Matter and Complex Systems group was named for using theory and computation to advance the understanding of the physics and electronic structure underlying strongly correlated materials, quantum materials, functional materials and actinides.
• • •
Anna Vargas Gutierrez has joined the board of directors of Communities in Schools of New Mexico. She is a technical editor at Los Alamos National Laboratory. She is a former educator and administrator at Santa Fe, Pojoaque, Los Alamos and Española public schools. Gutierrez has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of New Mexico and a master’s degree in educational leadership from New Mexico State University.