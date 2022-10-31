Lab Fellows

Top, from Left: David Chavez, Tim Germann and Neil Harrison. Middle row, from left: Ricardo Lebensohn, Hui Li and Babetta Marrone. Bottom row, from left: Karissa Sanbonmatsu, Lin Yin and Jianxin Zhu.

 Courtesy photos

Joy Esparsen is the new executive director at New Mexico Counties. She previously was the organization’s deputy executive director and has worked for the organization for 19 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico.

• • •

Santa Fe-based Silver Bullet Productions won the 2022 Rocky Mountain Region Emmy Award for Best Feature Length Documentary for its production, However Wide the Sky. Pamela Pierce is the CEO and was the film’s executive producer. Producers were Lisa Lucas, Matthew Martinez, Jhane Myers, Maura Dhu Studi, Dr. Porter Swentzell and Eric Witt. The director and editor was David Aubrey. Silver Bullet also received $15,000 from AMC Networks for all the equipment and to stage a filmmaking workshop for the Picuris Pueblo.

