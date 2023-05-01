Beth Caldarello was named 2022 Realtor of the Year at the Santa Fe Association of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year Fiesta Celebration. Caldarello is a broker with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties and first vice president of SFAR’s board of directors. Also honored was Lois Sury with a Lifetime Achievement Award. She is a broker with Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe and Realtor of the Year recipient in 2007. Marcos Zubia was honored as the 2022 Rising Star of the Year. He is a Realtor affiliated with Origins Realty Group and is also chief development officer at the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation. Rebecca Roybal was given the 2022 Affiliate of the Year award. She provides title and escrow services at Santa Fe Title Co. SFAR launched a new Michaelann Perea Community Services award that was given posthumously to Michaelann Perea, whose family accepted the award. Perea, who was branch manager at Guardian Mortgage, died last year in a bicycling accident.

• • •

Guillermo Figueroa has been promoted to music director of the Santa Fe Symphony. He had been principal conductor of the Santa Fe Symphony since 2017. He also serves as the music director of the Music in the Mountains Festival in Durango, Colo., and the Lynn University Philharmonia Orchestra in Florida. Figueroa is the founder of the highly acclaimed Figueroa Music and Arts Project in Albuquerque. He is a previous music director of the New Mexico Symphony and Puerto Rico Symphony.

Recommended for you