Beth Caldarello was named 2022 Realtor of the Year at the Santa Fe Association of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year Fiesta Celebration. Caldarello is a broker with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties and first vice president of SFAR’s board of directors. Also honored was Lois Sury with a Lifetime Achievement Award. She is a broker with Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe and Realtor of the Year recipient in 2007. Marcos Zubia was honored as the 2022 Rising Star of the Year. He is a Realtor affiliated with Origins Realty Group and is also chief development officer at the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation. Rebecca Roybal was given the 2022 Affiliate of the Year award. She provides title and escrow services at Santa Fe Title Co. SFAR launched a new Michaelann Perea Community Services award that was given posthumously to Michaelann Perea, whose family accepted the award. Perea, who was branch manager at Guardian Mortgage, died last year in a bicycling accident.
Guillermo Figueroa has been promoted to music director of the Santa Fe Symphony. He had been principal conductor of the Santa Fe Symphony since 2017. He also serves as the music director of the Music in the Mountains Festival in Durango, Colo., and the Lynn University Philharmonia Orchestra in Florida. Figueroa is the founder of the highly acclaimed Figueroa Music and Arts Project in Albuquerque. He is a previous music director of the New Mexico Symphony and Puerto Rico Symphony.
Brian DuBoff started May 1 as managing director of community economic development at the New Mexico Finance Authority. He previously was director of the Santa Fe Small Business Development Center for eight years. Before that he had been involved in other small-business development centers since 1999 in Moab, Utah, and southern Maryland. DuBoff has a bachelor’s degree in consumer studies from the University of Vermont and a master's in administration from St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.
The Santa Fe-based biotechnology startup Innate Immunity has added Pawel Fludzinski to its board of directors. Fludzinski is CEO of AmideBio LLC in Boulder, Colo. Previously, he had a 31-year career at Eli Lilly and Co., including as global development leader of its drug Trulicity. Fludzinski had retired to Santa Fe before joining AmideBio. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Rochester.