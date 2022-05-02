John Valentine is the new regional president for Northern New Mexico for Century Bank. He previously worked for 17 years at Bank of Albuquerque, most recently as senior vice president. Valentine has 38 years of banking experience and grew up in Santa Fe. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from New Mexico State University.
Evelyn Mullen is the new executive officer of the Weapons directorate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. She previously was the chief operating officer in Global Security at LANL. Mullen has worked at the lab since 1992. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University.
Marcos Zubia has joined the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation as chief development officer. He previously was director of development at Esperanza Shelter in Santa Fe. He has more than 15 years of experience in sales, operations and management in for-profit and nonprofit businesses. He has bachelor’s degrees in banking and in banking and financial support services from Western States School of Banking in Durango, Colo.
Stacy Johnston has been promoted to communications and marketing director at the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. She previously was acting public information officer and marketing coordinator at Workforce Solutions, where she has worked 23 years, starting as a high school intern. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from the University of New Mexico.