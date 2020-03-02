Paul Thompson, owner of Santa Fe Valet, was given the Charity and Community Service Award by the National Limousine Association at the Driven by Excellence Awards Gala in Las Vegas, Nev. He launched the luxury ground transportation company in 2007. Santa Fe Valet has helped support Girls Inc., the Santa Fe Conservation Trust, Santa Fe Pro Musica, The Food Depot and other community organizations. As an auctioneer, Thompson raised about $200,000 in Santa Fe auctions in 2019 and nearly $2 million over the last 10 years.
• • •
Chris Taylor in January started a two-year term as president of Esperanza Shelter’s board of directors. Taylor is branch manager for HME Specialists in Santa Fe. Taylor replaced Marcos Zubia, who had served as president for eight years. Taylor has a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University.
• • •
Jeff Dye will retire as president and CEO of the New Mexico Hospital Association in December after serving in the post for 16 years. Before leading the statewide organization, Dye had executive positions in Laramie, Wyo., and Alamogordo before becoming CEO at Nor-Lea General Hospital in Lovington and then serving 18 years as CEO at Socorro General Hospital. Dye grew up in Albuquerque, graduated from Highland High School and received bachelor’s and MBA degrees from the University of New Mexico.
• • •
Rebecca Latham is the new CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails as of March 2. She replaces Peggy Sanchez Mills, who retired after 10 years with the Girl Scouts. Latham is the former secretary of the New Mexico Tourism Department and recently served 14 months as CEO of American Mothers Inc. in Washington, D.C. American Mothers had earlier named Latham its 2017 National Mother of the Year. Latham previously served for eight years as tourism and economic development director in Red River. Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails is a subsidiary organization of Girl Scouts of the USA and has offices in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Aztec and Clovis. The organization serves Girl Scouts in 23 counties in Central and Northern New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.