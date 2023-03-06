Samantha Catalano and Daniel Goldberg have joined the Santa Fe law firm Montgomery & Andrews as associates. Catalano’s work history includes laboratory research, managing medical practices, and working in surgical and veterinary practices. She has a bachelor’s degree in cell biology from New Mexico State University and a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law. Goldberg worked as a research technician. He received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Colorado State University and a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

• • •

Leadership New Mexico has hired Diego Espinoza as its new president. Previously, he was operations manager and on the senior leadership team that launched the first Amazon facility in New Mexico. He also worked as director of government programs at CSI Aviation. Espinoza has a bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern New Mexico University. He was the first Hispanic student to serve on the university’s board of regents.