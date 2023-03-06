Samantha Catalano and Daniel Goldberg have joined the Santa Fe law firm Montgomery & Andrews as associates. Catalano’s work history includes laboratory research, managing medical practices, and working in surgical and veterinary practices. She has a bachelor’s degree in cell biology from New Mexico State University and a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law. Goldberg worked as a research technician. He received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Colorado State University and a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law.
• • •
Leadership New Mexico has hired Diego Espinoza as its new president. Previously, he was operations manager and on the senior leadership team that launched the first Amazon facility in New Mexico. He also worked as director of government programs at CSI Aviation. Espinoza has a bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern New Mexico University. He was the first Hispanic student to serve on the university’s board of regents.
• • •
Dr. Matthew McBride is a new gastroenterologist at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. He previously had a gastroenterology practice in Oklahoma City. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and a medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio.
• • •
Dr. Donald Stinar is a new pulmonologist at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. He previously served as the director of critical care and the sleep lab at Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City and was the director of pulmonary care for the Battle Creek Health System in Battle Creek, Mich. Stinar earned his bachelor’s degree and medical degree from Wayne State University and its School of Medicine.
• • •
Julie Wright became the new CEO at La Familia Health on Feb. 20. She previously was CEO at Genesis Family Health in Garden City, Kan., where she worked for 10 years. Wright has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Fort Hays State University in Kansas, a master’s degree in adult education from Newman University in Kansas and a master’s of legal studies from the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
• • •
Best Daze cannabis dispensary in Santa Fe has promoted Samantha Robinson from corporate operations director to chief operations officer. Best Daze has grown to eight dispensaries in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Española, Eldorado and Las Vegas, N.M. Robinson has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Eastern New Mexico University.