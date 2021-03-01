Presbyterian Medical Group has three new doctors in Santa Fe. Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Linda Neidhart has a special interest in noninvasive laparoscopic surgery. She earned her medical degree at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Neidhart completed an internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Urologist Dr. Margaret Le earned her medical degree at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. She did her urology residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Family medicine physician Dr. Elizabeth C. Koffler earned her medical degree at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She completed her residency at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Family Residency Program in Lancaster, Pa.
• • •
Christy Tafoya will retire July 1 as director of the New Mexico State Parks Division, a post she has held since 2015. Tafoya has held a variety of management positions at State Parks since joining the division in 1998 as an archaeologist. She previously was an archaeologist for the U.S. Forest Service and had stints with the New Mexico State Historic Preservation Office and Human Systems Research Inc. Tafoya has a bachelor’s degree with double major in history and historic preservation from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va., and a master’s degree in anthropology from New Mexico State University.
• • •
Dr. Melissa Garcia is the new medical director at physician-led health insurance company True Health New Mexico. She previously was a family medicine physician for more than 20 years. Garcia received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from New Mexico State University and a medical degree from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
• • •
Yvette Ramirez Ammerman is the new president of Leadership New Mexico, the first time the organization has had new leadership since its founding in 1995. She previously worked at Project ECHO at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. Ramirez Ammerman has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Pomona College and a master’s degree in education from the University of Texas in Austin.
• • •
Susan Lynn has retired from the Santa Fe Children’s Museum, where she was executive director for three years. Hannah Hausman, who is the museum’s senior director of development and communications, will serve as acting executive director. She previously worked at the Miami Children’s Museum and the Young at Art Museum in south Florida. Caitlin Brodsky is the new board president at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum.
