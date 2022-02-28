Bud Hamilton has joined the board of directors at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Hamilton is a retired executive from Proctor & Gamble, where he worked for 37 years in sales, marketing and general management. He is a former board chairman of the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico, a board he has served on for 13 years. He also serves on the board of the Lensic Performing Arts Center, the Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the Santa Fe Regional Airport. Hamilton has a bachelor’s degree in economics from DePauw University and an MBA from Harvard University.
• • •
Sarah Williams completed the Connect New Mexico program at Leadership New Mexico. The program develops personal leadership skills, introduces students to how New Mexico systems and structures work, and explores critical issues facing the state. Williams is director of account services at Cisneros Design in Santa Fe, where she has worked for 10 years. She previously worked for the New Mexico Centennial Foundation. Williams has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Mexico.
• • •
The Santa Fe Children’s Museum has installed four new members to its board of directors. Rachele Griego is an associate broker at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe. She previously worked in television in New York City and owned Stray Dog Cantina at Taos Ski Valley and El Camino Cantina in Taos. Griego has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Arizona State University. Adam Jerome Begaye is staff assistant to the vice president of the Navajo Nation. He serves as vice chair of the Board of Regents at Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque. Sam P. Ruyle is a Santa Fe criminal defense, personal injury and estate law attorney. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a law degree from Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Fla. Kristi Leigh Salazar is a community engagement specialist at Del Norte Credit Union/LOV Foundation. Salazar attended New Mexico State University and New Mexico Highlands University, where she obtained degrees in creative media and an MBA in marketing.
• • •
Creative Santa Fe has elected Matt Smith to its board of directors. Smith is managing director of the Santa Fe office of MASS Design Group. Smith graduated from Montana State University, where he studied business management and ethics. He has a master’s degree in development practice from Columbia University.
• • •
Dr. Andrea Teague has been named vice president of cancer services at Christus St. Vincent. She has been an oncology specialist at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center since 2016. Teague joined Christus St. Vincent following her fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis. She did her undergraduate work at Northwestern University and earned her medical degree at Albany Medical College.
• • •
Jacob Brunsberg is the new president and chief operating officer at the publicly traded Sigma Labs in Santa Fe. He reports to Sigma Labs CEO Mark Ruport. Brunsberg joined Sigma Labs as senior vice president in September. Previously, Brunsberg was a profit and loss leader at General Electric's Binder Jet Technology unit. He has a degree in material science from the University of Wisconsin.
• • •
Jennifer Somers is the new vice president of state government affairs at Comcast for Utah and New Mexico. She previously was director of government affairs at CenturyLink for Utah, Idaho and Montana. Before that, she was area director for U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Utah. Somers has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in strategic studies at the U.S. Naval War College.
