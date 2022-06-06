The Anchorum St. Vincent nonprofit community health impact organization appointed Jerry Jones as its president and CEO. Jones had served in those roles as interim since fall 2021. He joined Anchorum St. Vincent in 2017 as vice president and chief financial officer. He previously was interim president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation. At one time, Jones also was managing director of Packard’s on the Plaza. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from the University of New Mexico.
Jonathan Weiss is the new golf course and sports complex manager for the city of Santa Fe. He oversees the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course and the Municipal Recreational Sports Complex within the city Public Works Department. He is a former manager of the Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo Resort and Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run golf courses in Wisconsin. Most recently, he has worked as a linguist with SIL International in Tanzania. Weiss has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and global studies from Drury University, where he also was a scholarship athlete and assistant golf coach. He also has master’s degrees in management and organizational behavior from Silver Lake College of the Holy Family and linguistics and translation from Trinity Western University in British Columbia.
Lizzy Ratnaraj has been named chief financial officer of the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority. She previously was chief financial officer at New Mexico Legal Aid and the state Department of Finance Administration. Ratnaraj also is the former director of the Audit and Compliance Division at the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. Ratnaraj has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Madras and an MBA from New Mexico Highlands University.
Four city of Santa Fe employees placed in the regional Road-E-O competition hosted by the Texas Chapter of the Solid Waste Association of North America in April in Lubbock, Texas. From the city’s Environmental Services Division, collections equipment operators Patricio Lopez and Patrick McCoy placed first and second, respectively, in the Automated Side Loader category while driving a residential cart collection truck and Albert Valdez placed first in the Front Loader category, driving a commercial dumpster collection truck. From the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency, Ryan Mohler won first place in the Landfill Mechanic category.
Lindsay Curry has been appointed vice president of sales and marketing at Ted Turner Reserves, which includes the New Mexico properties Vermejo in Raton, Ladder in Caballo, Armendaris in Engle and Sierra Grande in Truth or Consequences. She previously was vice president of sales for Enchantment Group in Scottsdale, Ariz., where she worked for 13 years. Earlier, she worked at numerous independent destination and lifestyle resorts in the Western U.S. Curry studied English at the University of Arizona.
Douglas Hesselgesser is the new executive chef at Palace Prime. Previously, he co-founded Quattro Mani Pasta at Arroyo Vino, where he was also sous chef. Hesselgesser has also worked at Bistro 315, Geronimo and La Boca. In earlier years, he was chef de cuisine at Table Restaurant in Washington, D.C., and opened and operated Fero Restaurant in Birmingham, Ala. Hesselgesser attended the University of South Carolina Culinary and Wine Institute.
Erica Barreiro is the new chief learning and diversity officer at Nusenda Credit Union. Previously, she was Future of Work Strategist at Central New Mexico Community College, where she had also served as dean of the School of Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences. Barreiro has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas and a doctorate in education and human resources from Colorado State University.
Los Alamos National Laboratory virologist Bette Korber was given the distinguished alumni award from the California Institute of Technology for her decades of research on HIV and more recently COVID-19. Korber is the 275th Cal Tech alum given the distinguished alumni award since 1966. Korber this year also won a New Mexico Music Award in the World Music category for her song Veneration. Korber has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from California State University, Long Beach and a doctorate in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.
Camille Gonzales has joined Presbyterian Medical Group in Santa Fe as a nurse practitioner. She previously was a family nurse practitioner at the Christus St. Vincent Family Medicine Center Residency Clinic and before that at La Familia Medical Center, both in Santa Fe. Gonzales has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from the University of New Mexico.