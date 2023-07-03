Jennifer Luciani was promoted to assistant vice president for community business banking in Central and Northern New Mexico at WaFd Bank. She joined WaFd in 2019 as a community banker. Previously, Luciani was a small-business banking specialist at Wells Fargo Bank. She has an associate degree in business from Columbia Southern University.

• • •

Kitchen Angels has hired Michael Reper as the first manager for its retail store, Kitchenality. Until now, the store was managed by volunteers. He works part time at Kitchenality and the Edition One Gallery. Reper previously owned Nest Showroom in Portland, Ore. Kitchen Angels also brought on Karen Price-Coberly as director of food services, replacing Joe Cates. A Diné from the Four Corners area, Price-Coberly previously had Coberly Catering.

