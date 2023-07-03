Jennifer Luciani was promoted to assistant vice president for community business banking in Central and Northern New Mexico at WaFd Bank. She joined WaFd in 2019 as a community banker. Previously, Luciani was a small-business banking specialist at Wells Fargo Bank. She has an associate degree in business from Columbia Southern University.
• • •
Kitchen Angels has hired Michael Reper as the first manager for its retail store, Kitchenality. Until now, the store was managed by volunteers. He works part time at Kitchenality and the Edition One Gallery. Reper previously owned Nest Showroom in Portland, Ore. Kitchen Angels also brought on Karen Price-Coberly as director of food services, replacing Joe Cates. A Diné from the Four Corners area, Price-Coberly previously had Coberly Catering.
• • •
Communications firm Sunny505 has added Gabe Gallegos as strategy and partnerships manager. Previously, he worked in the candidates and causes group of Chicago-based Basis Technologies. He had a prior stint at Sunny505 in the paid media department. Gallegos has a bachelor’s degree in political science and strategic communications from the University of New Mexico.
• • •
Debra Hodge and Gilbert Garcia are new mortgage loan officers at Nusenda Credit Union’s south-side branch. Hodge previously worked as vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate and a loan consultant at LoanDepot. She has an associate degree in information technology from National University. Garcia most recently worked as a mortgage loan officer at Frost Mortgage Lending and Del Norte Credit Union. He has taken finance courses at New Mexico State University and Santa Fe Community College.