J. Dee Dennis Jr. has joined the board of directors of Denver-based Sunflower Bank, corporate parent of First National 1870, which has three branches in Santa Fe. Dennis is founder of DKD Electric in Albuquerque. He is a former New Mexico Secretary of Regulation & Licensing.
• • •
Ann Brooks, Leigh Anne Chavez and John Landis have joined the Nusenda Credit Union board of directors for three-year terms. Brooks is a principal lecturer in accounting at the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management. Chavez is a recycled metals attorney and counsel to the Manufacturing Housing Division at the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department. Landis is the senior team member and inventory analyst at Stryker Orthopedics.
