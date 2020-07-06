The Lensic Performing Arts Center and the Melville Hankins Family Foundation have awarded a $5,000 college scholarship to Jayden Chavez, who was an intern at the Lensic during her junior and senior years at New Mexico School for the Arts. She was the 2020 class valedictorian. Chavez will attend the University of Texas at Austin and study theater lighting, projection and audio engineering.
James D. Gollin has been appointed chairman of the Governor’s Council on Film and Media Industries. He co-founded the investment management company Pacific Partners and worked at investment banking firms Nomura Securities and Morgan Stanley. Gollin is a founding member of the Social Venture Network. He has a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University and a master’s degree in international economics and Japanese studies from Johns Hopkins University. Others joining him on the council are Talia Kosh, associate attorney at Bennett Law Group; Luke Renner, professor of digital media arts and design at San Juan College; Ramona D. Emerson, co-owner of Reel Indian Pictures; casting director Jo Edna Boldin; writer/editor Rajeev Nirmalakhandan; Lance D. Maurer, CEO at Cinnafilm Inc.; location manager Sam D. Tischler; IATSE 480 President Elizabeth C. Pecos; and sound editor Ken Fischer.
David Stone is the new director of weddings at La Fonda on the Plaza. He previously was regional director of special events at Heritage Hotels & Resorts, where he focused on Santa Fe's Inn and Spa at Loretto and El Monte Sagrado in Taos. Stone's previous jobs included director of catering and conference services and wedding coordinator at La Posada de Santa Fe, and sales and marketing director at Hotel St. Francis. Stone studied at Eastern New Mexico University, the New Mexico Military Institute and El Centro College in Dallas.
Albuquerque-based NCA Architects owner Robert M. Calvani has been elected president of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards for 2020-21. In Santa Fe, Calvani designed the New Mexico History Museum and the First Judicial District courthouse. He has served on the New Mexico Board of Examiners for Architects for 17 years. Calvani received architectural degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of California, Los Angeles. He is licensed in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas.
