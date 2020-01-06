Raymond T. Grant will be executive producer of arts and culture at Bishop’s Lodge, the 1920s resort that will reopen in summer after extensive renovations. Grant will head up collaborations with galleries, art institutions, presenters and festivals to stage live music performances, stories, films and discussions in the arts and letters, history, geography, nature and the environment, leadership, creativity, innovation, and current affairs. Grant was the artistic director of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Before that, he headed the performing arts and film division of the Disney Institute, was general manager of the American Symphony Orchestra and director of the Tisch Center for the Arts in New York City. In recent years, Grant has been a consultant in programming, planning, development and cultural policy issues, including serving as director of the Sundance Resort. Grant has a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in arts administration from New York University.
Fred Shepherd started Dec. 16 as the new president and CEO of the Sandoval Economic Alliance in Rio Rancho. He previously was a regional representative based in Sandoval County for the New Mexico Economic Development Department for four years. He served as a liaison between the state and Sandoval Economic Alliance. Before then, Shepherd was business development director at the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance in Las Cruces.
Former CNN International meteorologist and weather anchor Ivan Cabrera is the new chief meteorologist at KOB-TV Channel 4 in Albuquerque. He had been with CNN since 2009. Before that, he did weather forecasts for WFTS-TV in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, WXIA-TV in Atlanta and WESH-TV in Orlando, Fla. He graduated from Florida State University in 1994 and graduated from the broadcast meteorology program at Mississippi State University in 2006. KOB also is promoting Eddie Garcia to assistant chief meteorologist in April and Brett Luna to weekend meteorologist in late January.
James Russ II, broker/owner of Sierra Blanca Realty in Ruidoso, is the 2020 president of the New Mexico Association of Realtors. His prior roles at the organization include serving on the executive committee and board of directors. He was president of the Ruidoso/Lincoln County Association of Realtors in 2014 and was named Realtor of the Year in 2013. Other 2020 executive committee members include: President-Elect Danny Wm. Vigil of Albuquerque; Treasurer Wes Graham of Clovis; Immediate Past President Paul Wilson of Albuquerque; Central District Vice President Tim MacEachen of Albuquerque; Northwest District Vice President Julie Blair of Farmington; Southwest District Vice President Sonya Roberts of Alamogordo; Southeast District Vice President Esther Purkey of Roswell; and Secretary/CEO M. Steven Anaya of NMAR in Santa Fe.
Washington Federal Bank has hired Noel Valencia as select banking relationship manager for Albuquerque and Santa. She has nearly 30 years banking experience in New Mexico and was previously at First National 1870. The bank also brought on Jennifer Luciani as community banking officer for Central and Northern New Mexico. She has nearly 15 years banking experience in New Mexico and was previously at Wells Fargo Bank.
